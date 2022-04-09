Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of TSE:GOOS traded down C$1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$30.49. 178,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,767. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of C$27.15 and a 52 week high of C$67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.71. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

