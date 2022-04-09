Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New C$159.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CNI. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.90.

CNI stock opened at $124.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.579 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

