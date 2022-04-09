Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Lowered to C$168.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a hold rating and a C$171.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a C$138.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$168.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an equal wight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$155.36.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$156.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$160.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$157.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$109.43 billion and a PE ratio of 22.70. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$171.48.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8700002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.733 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.70%.

In related news, Director James E. O’connor acquired 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$168.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,430.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,843,616.47. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.22, for a total transaction of C$2,108,927.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,088,810.34. Insiders have sold a total of 29,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,891 in the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

