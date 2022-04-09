Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 193.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 56,406 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,046,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,279,000 after buying an additional 138,999 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after buying an additional 9,070,375 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,813,000 after buying an additional 2,308,635 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,425,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,201,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,275,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $993,988,000 after purchasing an additional 503,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

