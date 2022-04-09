Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$126.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on CP. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$81.00 price target (down from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of TSE:CP traded down C$1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching C$94.35. 1,448,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$82.12 and a 1-year high of C$105.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$95.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$93.20. The firm has a market cap of C$87.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

