Capita (LON:CPI) PT Lowered to GBX 42

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 42 ($0.55) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 91.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of LON:CPI opened at GBX 21.88 ($0.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Capita has a 1-year low of GBX 19.89 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 55.98 ($0.73). The company has a market capitalization of £368.52 million and a P/E ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 36.74.

In other Capita news, insider John Cresswell purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($12,983.61).

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

