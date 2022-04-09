Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,020 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

CAH stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.90. 4,910,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,970. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

