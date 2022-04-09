CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells $386,400.00 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 7th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $328,100.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $420,700.00.
Shares of CDNA opened at $36.81 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $96.88. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.08.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,638,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,491,000 after buying an additional 228,621 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,068,000 after buying an additional 39,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,368,000 after buying an additional 509,420 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 13.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,636,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,697,000 after buying an additional 193,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,307,000 after purchasing an additional 405,392 shares during the last quarter.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.80.
About CareDx (Get Rating)
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
