CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells $386,400.00 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $328,100.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $420,700.00.

Shares of CDNA opened at $36.81 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $96.88. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.08.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,638,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,491,000 after buying an additional 228,621 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,068,000 after buying an additional 39,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,368,000 after buying an additional 509,420 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 13.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,636,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,697,000 after buying an additional 193,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,307,000 after purchasing an additional 405,392 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.80.

About CareDx (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

