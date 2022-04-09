Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Increased to $305.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CSL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.57.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $236.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.20. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $255.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 650.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

