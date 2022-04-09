CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Lowered to $125.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $158.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KMX. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.73.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $102.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax has a 1-year low of $94.35 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.82 and its 200 day moving average is $123.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,817 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,784,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,370,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares during the period. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,327,000 after purchasing an additional 460,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

