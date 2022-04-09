CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citic Securities began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

NYSE:KMX traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,569. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CarMax has a twelve month low of $94.35 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in CarMax by 4.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in CarMax by 1.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

