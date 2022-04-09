CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.96% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citic Securities began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.
NYSE:KMX traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,569. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CarMax has a twelve month low of $94.35 and a twelve month high of $155.98.
CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CarMax (KMX)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.