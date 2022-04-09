Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) will post $218.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.00 million and the lowest is $217.70 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $189.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $986.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $980.00 million to $994.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $132,362.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $33,394.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,475 shares of company stock worth $10,361,067. 6.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 919.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWST traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.41. 251,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,323. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average of $81.57. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.76, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

