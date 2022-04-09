Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) to report $25.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.90 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $22.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $118.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.80 million to $119.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $154.38 million, with estimates ranging from $153.75 million to $155.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSTL. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of CSTL stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.75. 427,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,917. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $78.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $87,191.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,314. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

