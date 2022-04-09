Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. Catalyst Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.97.

Catalyst Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CBIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.05). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 120.84% and a negative net margin of 1,198.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBIO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

