CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Lowered to “Underperform” at Barrington Research

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CDK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of CDK stock opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.20. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 12,080.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CDK Global (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.