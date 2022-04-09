Celularity Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (NASDAQ:CELU)

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celularity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.28.

CELU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:CELU opened at $9.39 on Thursday. Celularity has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Celularity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,240,000. C V Starr & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Celularity during the fourth quarter worth $22,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter worth $471,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at $354,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

