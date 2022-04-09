Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Up to $9.21

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.21, but opened at $9.50. Celularity shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 1,381 shares.

CELU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Celularity alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celularity Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Celularity during the 4th quarter worth $44,240,000. C V Starr & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Celularity during the 4th quarter worth $22,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celularity by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in Celularity by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELU)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.