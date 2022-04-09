Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) vs. Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) Head-To-Head Review

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) and Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Ecoark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy 1.25% 8.92% 3.88% Ecoark -32.15% -30.50% -17.49%

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecoark has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.9% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Ecoark shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Ecoark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Ecoark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $36.99 billion 0.94 $468.37 million $0.22 79.82 Ecoark $15.56 million 3.93 -$20.89 million ($0.80) -2.90

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ecoark. Ecoark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cenovus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cenovus Energy and Ecoark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 1 14 0 2.93 Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus price target of $20.63, indicating a potential upside of 17.45%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Ecoark.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats Ecoark on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenovus Energy (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc. engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Oil sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen in northeast Alberta including Foster Creek, Christina Lake and Narrows Lake as well as projects in the early stages of development. The Conventional segment includes includes land primarily in the Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas. The Refining and Marketing segment provides transportation and selling of crude oil, natural gas and NGLS. The Corporate and Eliminations segment includes unrealized gains and losses recorded on derivative financial instruments, divestiture of assets, as well as other administrative, financing activities and research costs. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Ecoark (Get Rating)

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

