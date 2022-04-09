Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $145.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $137.56 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

