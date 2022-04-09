Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 30.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $103.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.93. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $140.68. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,190.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -7,000.00%.

Several research firms have commented on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

