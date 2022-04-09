Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,309,000 after buying an additional 354,130 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Waste Management by 93.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after buying an additional 5,409,135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,397,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,886,000 after purchasing an additional 323,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,297,000 after purchasing an additional 131,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.86.

Shares of WM opened at $165.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $132.87 and a one year high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.11 and a 200 day moving average of $156.29.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

