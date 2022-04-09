Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $358,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.21.

CL stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

