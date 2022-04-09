Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.3% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MARA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of MARA opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.70 and a beta of 4.60.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. Analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.