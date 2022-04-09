Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $399,000 in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 204.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000.

NYSEARCA:ALTL opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.03. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $46.83.

