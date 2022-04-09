Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $412,000 in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $410,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $116.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.42. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.57 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.17.

About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.