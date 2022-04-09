Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 511 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $387,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,196 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Barclays decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $123.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $148.93. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.96.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

