Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSE:FFC opened at $19.40 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

