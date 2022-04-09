Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 1,819 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $450,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period.

EMO opened at $28.47 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

