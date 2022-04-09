Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

CDEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Centennial Resource Development stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,322,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,918,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 5.56. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $9.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

