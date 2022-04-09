Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $8.87. Approximately 355,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,227,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 5.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35.
In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $21,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 963,970 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,854,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.