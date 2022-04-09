Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $8.87. Approximately 355,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,227,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 5.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $21,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 963,970 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,854,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

