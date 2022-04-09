CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.59 Billion

Analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $8.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $8.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CenterPoint Energy.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.49. 6,152,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,115,717. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $32.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.