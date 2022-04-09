Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives $11.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGAU. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold stock remained flat at $$9.86 during midday trading on Friday. 114,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,669. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of -7.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -16.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth about $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.