Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

EBR stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 520.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

