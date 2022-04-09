Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Therapeutics Inc. is a cell therapy company. It involved in developing induced pluripotent stem cell -derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology. Century Therapeutics Inc. is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ IPSC opened at $11.52 on Friday. Century Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 14.57, a current ratio of 14.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.24. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,320,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 528.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 701,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 589,786 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,515,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,865,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

