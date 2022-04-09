Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.36

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.36 and traded as high as $36.84. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.71, with a volume of 372,894 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CERE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.33.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $2,500,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

