CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.96

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and traded as low as $1.80. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 14,063 shares traded.

CESDF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial cut CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

About CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.