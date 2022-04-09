Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 56500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of C$21.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27.

Get Chakana Copper alerts:

Chakana Copper Company Profile (CVE:PERU)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chakana Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chakana Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.