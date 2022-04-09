Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF – Get Rating) rose 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65. Approximately 4,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 31,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11.
Champion Iron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHPRF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Champion Iron (CHPRF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.