ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Down to $19.49

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.49, but opened at $18.15. ChargePoint shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 28,109 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CHPT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. Analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $145,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,163 shares of company stock worth $1,590,389 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ChargePoint by 146.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 33,173 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in ChargePoint by 202.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 13.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 46.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 17,875 shares during the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

