Chase (NYSE:CCF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of CCF opened at $84.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $802.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.64. Chase has a 12-month low of $83.75 and a 12-month high of $120.40.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

