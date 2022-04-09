Chase (NYSE:CCF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Shares of CCF opened at $84.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $802.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.64. Chase has a 12-month low of $83.75 and a 12-month high of $120.40.
Chase Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chase (CCF)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.