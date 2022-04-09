ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $952,512.74 and approximately $23,870.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

