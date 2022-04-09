Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 1,679 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $166.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.88. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.42 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

