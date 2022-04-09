Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4,648.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 71,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 226,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,086 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $85.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $77.68 and a 12-month high of $93.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.65.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.