Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $74.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.69. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.83 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

