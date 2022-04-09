Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $109.85 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $93.38 and a 12-month high of $116.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.40.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

