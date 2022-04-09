Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 9,600 Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GORO. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,279,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 821,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 171,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,949 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 619,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 326,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 571.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 440,413 shares during the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on GORO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of GORO stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource Co. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Gold Resource (Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GORO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.