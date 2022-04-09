China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF – Get Rating) rose 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 64,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 134,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26.

About China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF)

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses. It is involved in the development of residential properties, as well as other businesses, including property investment, property management, property construction, new energy vehicle, hotel operation, finance, internet, cultural tourism, and health businesses.

