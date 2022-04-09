ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.24

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.24 and traded as high as $34.56. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $34.12, with a volume of 8,206 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMOS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

