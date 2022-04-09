Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.84.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of TSE CHP.UN opened at C$15.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.85. The company has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 226.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.94. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a twelve month low of C$13.88 and a twelve month high of C$15.90.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

