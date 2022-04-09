Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.69.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,690. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.93. Ciena has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $174,314.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,091 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,514,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,141,000 after buying an additional 241,846 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ciena by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ciena by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $312,358,000 after acquiring an additional 92,379 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Ciena by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,873,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,900,000 after purchasing an additional 248,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Ciena by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,510,000 after purchasing an additional 178,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

